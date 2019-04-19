Here are live updates of power outages in Horry Co. as severe weather hits

As severe weather hits the Grand Strand and Horry County, thousands of power outages are being reported by electric companies.

11 a.m. Friday update:

Horry Electric Cooperative has fixed more than 4,300 outages, with about 2,700 remaining in the Four Mile area just north west of Conway, according to its outage map.

Two spots of outages remain in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Santee Cooper’s outage map. About 15 customers are experiencing outages near U.S. 501 and U.S. 17 and less than five in the 5th Avenue South area, the map shows.

10:30 a.m. Friday update:

Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 7,000 outages in the Aynor and Galivants Ferry areas, Dog Bluff and north west of Conway in the Juniper Bay area and Brown Bay area south of S.C. 22., according to Horry Electric’s outage map. The map says the three substations out are Aynor, Dunn Shortcut and Four Mile.

Santee Cooper is reporting outages in two areas of Myrtle Beach — about 15 customers are impacted near U.S. 501 and U.S. 17 and less than five in the 5th Avenue South area, according to the outage map.