How severe the weather may get Friday on the Grand Strand, and when it’s coming

Severe weather is forecast for much of South Carolina on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service

A severe storm system is headed to the Grand Strand, and wind gusts of 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, hail, lightning, minor coastal flooding and power outages are all possible according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.

The most intense weather is expected to hit the coastal regions of Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick (N.C.) counties between 5-9 p.m., though the risk for dangerous weather begins late Friday morning.

Minor flooding is possible along area beaches with each high tide Friday, and the most intense storms could also cause some structural damage. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain are forecast and up to 4 inches are possible with stronger thunderstorms.

The risk for severe storms will decrease overnight Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday for Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick (N.C.) counties, as sustained South winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected with much heavier gusts.





Strong winds may blow down limbs, old and weakened trees and unsecured objects such as trash cans and lawn



furniture while making driving difficult, according to the weather service. Power lines could also be affected resulting in isolated to scattered power outages.

The National Weather Service is also warning about longshore and rip currents that will be dangerous for swimmers along the coastline and persist into the weekend.





The storm system has already caused widespread damage and a few deaths in the South and Southwest.





On Thursday, strong storms roared across the South, killing two Mississippi drivers and a woman in Alabama whose mobile home was struck by a fallen tree, while leaving more than 100,000 people without power across Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

National Weather Service forecasters said they believe multiple tornadoes hit southwest and central Mississippi, although they won’t be sure until damage is surveyed.

The same system produced tornadoes and hail earlier in North Texas, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas.

Seven tornadoes were reported across the Plains from the northeastern Texas Panhandle to southeastern Kansas. Strong winds hit elsewhere Wednesday evening, toppling utility poles and trees and downing power lines in parts of North Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding and the shutdown of Interstate 30 in central Arkansas.

The National Weather Service received numerous reports of hail pelting the storm-struck areas, including egg-size hail northwest of Fort Worth.

The storm system has come just days after more than 40 tornadoes from East Texas to Georgia left at least nine dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

The Sun News will update projections and conditions Friday.