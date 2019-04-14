Local
Tornado watch issued for Horry, Georgetown counties. Here’s what you need to know
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a tornado watch for 14 countines in the Carolinas, including Horry and Georgetown.
The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Monday for the following South Carolina counties: Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg. The North Carolina counties under watch include: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson.
The watch comes as the Grand Strand is in line to possibly see some severe thunderstorms Sunday night.
According to the National Weather Service, Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas have a “slight” chance for scattered severe storms, meaning “short-lived and/or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible.”
According to weather.com, scattered thunderstorms were possible to begin as early as 6 p.m. with storms and rain are likely through the wee hours of the morning.
