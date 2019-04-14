Here’s what’s forecast for the Grand Strand as severe storms in store for Southeast

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

The Grand Strand could see some severe thunderstorms Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas have a “slight” chance for scattered severe storms, meaning “short-lived and/or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible.”

Some parts of the Carolinas farther inland are forecast as “enhanced,” meaning “numerous severe storms possible” and “more persistent and/or widespread, a few intense” storms could happen. Parts of Florida, Georgia and Alabama are forecast to get the worst of the severe storms.

According to weather.com, scattered thunderstorms could begin as early as 6 p.m. and storms and rain are likely through the wee hours of the morning.

