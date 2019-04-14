Local

Here’s what’s forecast for the Grand Strand as severe storms in store for Southeast

The Grand Strand could see some severe thunderstorms Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas have a “slight” chance for scattered severe storms, meaning “short-lived and/or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible.”

Some parts of the Carolinas farther inland are forecast as “enhanced,” meaning “numerous severe storms possible” and “more persistent and/or widespread, a few intense” storms could happen. Parts of Florida, Georgia and Alabama are forecast to get the worst of the severe storms.

According to weather.com, scattered thunderstorms could begin as early as 6 p.m. and storms and rain are likely through the wee hours of the morning.

