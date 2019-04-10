Watch as this former contestant on ‘The Voice’ wows local students in Myrtle Beach

Cecily Hennigan sings National Anthem at Horry County Tech Fair Cecily Hennigan, recent local contestant on The Voice television competition show, sang the National Anthem at the Horry County Technical Fair on Wednesday following her last appearance on the show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cecily Hennigan, recent local contestant on The Voice television competition show, sang the National Anthem at the Horry County Technical Fair on Wednesday following her last appearance on the show.

A crowded Myrtle Beach Convention Center fell silent as Conway native Cecily Hennigan stepped up to sing the national anthem at the Horry County 10th Annual Technological Fair.

As Hennigan sang “oh, say can you see” cameras were pointed at the singer, who garnered national attention as a contestant on NBC’s The Voice. While a lot of kids were waiting to receive awards from the days events, many waved at the singer and remarked that a national celebrity was performing.

Hennigan attends the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities and previously went to Conway High School. She got on the show earlier in the year after a video of her singing her McDonald’s order went viral. She was on country star Blake Shelton’s team on the show.

The performance for thousands of Horry County students came just a day after the episode where Hennigan was eliminated from The Voice aired.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

For her final The Voice show, she performed “Head Above Water,” a song by artist Avril Lavigne. A YouTube video of this performance already has over 200,000 views online. In the comment section for the video, dozens of YouTube users lamented the departure of Hennigan from the show.

She tweeted out to her followers how much she appreciated their support.

“I love you! And I’m so thankful for your belief in me,” she wrote in a tweet.

While there were far fewer than 200,000 people in the Convention Center on Wednesday, after Hennigan sang “home of the brave” the crowd erupted in cheers.