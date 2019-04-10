Here’s what local students showcased at this year’s tech fair in Myrtle Beach

Thousands of Horry students attend Tech Fair Horry County’s 10th Annual Technology Fair was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday with over 700 entries from over 3,000 students in almost a dozen different categories covering all forms of technology. April 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County’s 10th Annual Technology Fair was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday with over 700 entries from over 3,000 students in almost a dozen different categories covering all forms of technology. April 10, 2019.

Legos, robots, photography, games, computers and Rubik’s cubes: The kids of Myrtle Beach and Horry County can build, do and solve a lot.

The talents and skills of local students were on full display at Horry County’s 10th Annual Technology Fair in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday.

There were robotic competitions, Lego building, Rubik’s Cube and plenty of poster boards detailing neat subjects Horry County Schools students have learned about in school or on their own.

Max Burzle, a first-year at St. James High School, worked with a team to build a large robot over six weeks out of metal and wiring for the competition. It was his first time competing at the Technology Fair, but has been interested in robots since elementary school.





“The robot isn’t plug-in and play, you have to put in codes,” Burzle said. “The robot is technically strong enough to knock someone over if you’re not paying attention.”

Max Burzle, a student at St. James High School does some last minute tweaking on this robot prior to competition at the Horry CountyÕs 10th Annual Technology Fair. The event was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday with over 700 entries from over 3,000 students in almost a dozen different categories covering all forms of technology. . Apr 10, 2019. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

The robot is designed to catapult a ball, a function his team programmed to control through an Xbox video gaming controller. Burzle was still tinkering on his robot leading up to the competition, checking wires and making sure all was working properly. Sometimes the robot can mess up or something can come lose, even on competition day.

“That’s why we have to routinely check,” he said. “We have to worry not to break things.”

While some of the competitions were in high school, there were Lego Robot competitions with elementary school students participating.

Gavin Barraza and Jordan Lopez were two elementary school students who took their Lego sets and programmed a robot made from the building blocks. The two were excited to be competing with their a team of students from Seaside Elementary School.

“The more you build, the more inspiration you get,” Lopez sad. Barraza agreed, adding he loved getting creative with what he builds out of Legos.

Caniyah Beaty, 11-years-old from South Conway Elementary, finishes the RubikÕs Cube Challenge in 1 minute and 23 seconds at Horry CountyÕs 10th Annual Technology Fair. The event was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday with over 700 entries from over 3,000 students in almost a dozen different categories covering all forms of technology. Apr 10, 2019. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Just across the Convention Center floor was the Rubik’s Cube completion competition. Maya Gallete said she got involved with the Kingston Elementary Rubik’s Cube team because her friends were joining, but now she can solve a cube in less than a minute.

Gallete said she was so excited when she first solved it and has worked to get her time down since.

Posters made by students lined one section of the convention center. Topics ranged from solar panels to presentations on muscular disorders. Judges walked around to see which ones stood out from the rest, which was no easy task.

Aiden Lopez of Kingston Elementary demonstrates his solar power project that generates light at the Horry CountyÕs 10th Annual Technology Fair. The event was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday with over 700 entries from over 3,000 students in almost a dozen different categories covering all forms of technology. . Apr 10, 2019. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

In total, the fair had over 700 entries from more than 3,000 students across all grades, according to a press release for the event. For Gallete, the fair was a fun break from the normal routines of school.

“We finally get to skip school for a day,” she proclaimed before getting ready to compete.