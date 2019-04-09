This Grand Strand grocery store’s grand reopening to have DJ, gift card giveaway, more

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

As of Wednesday, food won’t be the only thing looking fresh at the BI-LO in the Windy Hill area of North Myrtle Beach.

The grocery store, located at 3924 Highway 17 South, is set to reopen after undergoing a remodeling, and it’s hold a grand opening that will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and giveaways.

“Tomorrow morning, BI-LO will officially reopen a recently remodeled store in North Myrtle Beach in response to customers who asked for an improved shopping experience,” a news release announcing the reopening said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, which will feature a DJ, sampling and a check presentation to the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, is scheduled for 7:45 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a “mystery gift card” with values ranging from $5 to $200.

The Windy Hill BI-LO is hosting a community celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday that will include live entertainment, DJs, giveaways, food sampling and more. At this event, the first 200 customers will receive a “mystery gift card” with values ranging from $5 to $200.

There are now three local BI-LO grocery stores — the others are in Socastee and Pawleys Island — after some were bought out by Food Lion, including locations in Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach.