This Grand Strand grocery store’s grand reopening to have DJ, gift card giveaway, more
As of Wednesday, food won’t be the only thing looking fresh at the BI-LO in the Windy Hill area of North Myrtle Beach.
The grocery store, located at 3924 Highway 17 South, is set to reopen after undergoing a remodeling, and it’s hold a grand opening that will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and giveaways.
“Tomorrow morning, BI-LO will officially reopen a recently remodeled store in North Myrtle Beach in response to customers who asked for an improved shopping experience,” a news release announcing the reopening said.
A ribbon cutting ceremony, which will feature a DJ, sampling and a check presentation to the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, is scheduled for 7:45 a.m.
The first 100 customers will receive a “mystery gift card” with values ranging from $5 to $200.
The Windy Hill BI-LO is hosting a community celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday that will include live entertainment, DJs, giveaways, food sampling and more. At this event, the first 200 customers will receive a “mystery gift card” with values ranging from $5 to $200.
There are now three local BI-LO grocery stores — the others are in Socastee and Pawleys Island — after some were bought out by Food Lion, including locations in Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
