Two grocery stores on the Grand Strand are shutting down

Two grocery stores in North Myrtle Beach and Conway are closing next month.
BI-LO, located at 720 N. Main St. in North Myrtle Beach, and Harvey’s, in Conway on 901 Church St., will go out of business on — or before — March 25, according to a Southeastern Grocers news release.
Southeastern Grocers is the parent company to BI-LO, Harvey’s, Fresco and Winn-Dixie.
“We realize that the closure of an under performing store in your community can be challenging,” the release stated. “We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers has made.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
This is the latest decision in a series of changes made by the parent company over the past few years.
Two BI-LO locations in Surfside and Myrtle Beach closed last year and were replaced by Food Lion stores, and Southeastern Grocers closed another BI-LO in Murrells Inlet in 2017. Harvey’s in Conway originally was a BI-LO before it was converted in 2016.
“The successful execution of our strategy will at times require us to make difficult decisions that may impact some our associates,” the release states. “We are committed to ensuring all associates are treated with dignity, respect, and compassion they deserve.”
With the transition expected to last up to 30 days, both stores will remain open and staffed with mark-down sales on all remaining merchandise.
Comments