Suspicious package at Horry County Government and Justice Center, opening delayed

Horry County Courthouse and Government and Justice Center. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Rescue crews are on scene at the Horry County Government and Justice Center on Monday morning after a suspicious package was found at the facility.

Around 5 a.m., Horry County Fire and Rescue, Horry Police and Conway Fire Department crews responded to the incident.

Around 7 a.m., crews signaled “all clear,” though the building’ s opening will be a bit later than normal.

The opening of the facility, which includes all courts, has been delayed until 9 a.m., according to county spokeswoman Kelly Moore. Employees that work at the center are asked to delay to report until that time.

All other county staff at other facilities are expected to report at their regular times, according to Moore.

It is the second time a suspicious package was found at the facility this year. In February, the building was evacuated after a substance - which was later determined to be cocaine - was delivered to an office.

