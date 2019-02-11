Local

Here’s what was in the suspicious mail that prompted evacuation of Horry judicial center

By David Wetzel

February 11, 2019 08:17 PM

Horry County Courthouse and Government and Justice Center. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
The suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of the Horry County Government and Justice Building on Friday contained cocaine, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The package arrived at the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Horry County Friday afternoon. The building was evacuated shortly after 1 p.m., but the judicial center was declared safe later that day and employees returned to work, the county said.

The Conway Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit, which responded to the scene, determined that day the substance was not harmful, the county reports. On Tuesday, the county said components of the substance tested positive for cocaine.

The U.S. Postal Service is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

David Wetzel

