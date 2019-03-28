A dozen people busted in connection with prostitution in downtown Myrtle Beach

A dozen people were brooked into jail on Wednesday evening and charged with prostitution in downtown Myrtle Beach.
According to Myrtle Beach police data, the arrests all happened around 7:45 p.m. with many occurring near Yaupon Drive and 15th Avenue South. No further information on details of the arrest were available in time for this report.
First-offense prostitution is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine. Those arrested were:
- Gary Wayne Williamson
- Michael Lee Miller
- Roderick McKnight
- Woodrow Alexander Lance
- Edward Bayard Penrose
- Dylan Alan Brown
- Nelson Hugggins
- Matthew WIngate Jacobs
- Wagner Richard, Joseph
- Enoc Medina Martinez
- Michael Angelo Lane
