Crime

A dozen people busted in connection with prostitution in downtown Myrtle Beach

By Alex Lang

March 28, 2019 08:57 AM

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.
By
Up Next
Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.
By

A dozen people were brooked into jail on Wednesday evening and charged with prostitution in downtown Myrtle Beach.

According to Myrtle Beach police data, the arrests all happened around 7:45 p.m. with many occurring near Yaupon Drive and 15th Avenue South. No further information on details of the arrest were available in time for this report.

First-offense prostitution is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine. Those arrested were:

  • Gary Wayne Williamson
  • Michael Lee Miller
  • Roderick McKnight
  • Woodrow Alexander Lance
  • Edward Bayard Penrose
  • Dylan Alan Brown
  • Nelson Hugggins
  • Matthew WIngate Jacobs
  • Wagner Richard, Joseph
  • Enoc Medina Martinez
  • Michael Angelo Lane

Werbung: jetzt-drucken-lassen.de

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do