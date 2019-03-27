Check out these fox cubs who found a play spot in Surfside Beach

A mama fox and her pups have found a home at Surfside Beach.

Foxes were pictured this week playing in a ditch at 8th Avenue South and Hollywood Drive. The mother appeared to be with about five cubs, said Laura Parker who caught the pups playing.

“They are beautiful,” Parker said. “The mama and her pups seem happy.”

Courtesy of Laura Parker

S.C. Department of Natural Resources recommend people stay away from the animals and leave them alone, said Kaley Lawrimore, SCDNR spokesperson.

“It’ll become a common occurrence here soon of fox young in backyards and neighborhoods,” Lawrimore said.

Courtesy of Laura Parker

There is no need to report it to SCDNR if you see foxes, she said.