Local

Check out these fox cubs who found a play spot in Surfside Beach

By Hannah Strong

March 27, 2019 02:28 PM

Courtesy of Laura Parker
Courtesy of Laura Parker

A mama fox and her pups have found a home at Surfside Beach.

Foxes were pictured this week playing in a ditch at 8th Avenue South and Hollywood Drive. The mother appeared to be with about five cubs, said Laura Parker who caught the pups playing.

“They are beautiful,” Parker said. “The mama and her pups seem happy.”

fox.jpg
Courtesy of Laura Parker

S.C. Department of Natural Resources recommend people stay away from the animals and leave them alone, said Kaley Lawrimore, SCDNR spokesperson.

“It’ll become a common occurrence here soon of fox young in backyards and neighborhoods,” Lawrimore said.

foxes 2.jpg
Courtesy of Laura Parker

There is no need to report it to SCDNR if you see foxes, she said.

An alligator was spotted in the Osprey Cove neighborhood off of S.C. 707 as Hurricane Florence hit the coast.

By

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

local

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do