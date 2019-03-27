Pearls, toys, beeswax: Here are the new changes coming this year to Barefoot Landing

New docks and stores will be coming this year to Barefoot Landing, bringing jewelry, pearls and beauty care made from honey and beeswax, according to a release.
Savannah Bee Company, Pearls & Co., Pick A Pearl, Midwest Monograms, 3D Krystal Photos and Toy Kingdom will have new spots at Barefoot Landing.
The outdoor shopping area, with a 27-acre lake, will have 19 new finger docks that are available for free day docking year round, the release states.
Pearls & Co., located near Sunglass Hut and Tara Grinna, carries fine pearl jewelry, as well as gemstones, gold and silver pieces, according to the release. Close by, Midwest Monograms will soon open for folks to get personalized, weather proof signs. Toy Kingdom will be full of toys, games, dolls and books.
This month, LuLu’s opened its beach arcade and Mountain of Youth rope course, featuring 26 elements and ends with an optional free-fall exit.
