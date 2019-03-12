Hang out at Lulu’s: North Myrtle Beach spot opens new rope course and more

A new family attraction at Barefoot Landing will be unveiled this week just in time for spring.
Looking to expand on its family atmosphere, Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s in North Myrtle Beach has partnered with FACE Amusement Group and will celebrate the grand opening of Lulu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth rope course Wednesday morning.
With locations in Florida and Alabama, owner Lucy Buffett said she was inspired to grow her business after the addition of a ropes course at the Alabama eatery was deemed “wildly successful.” Along with the ropes course, which features 26 elements and ends with an optional free-fall exit, families can also enjoy new and popular vintage arcade games in the arcade.
“Lulu’s has always been about family,” Buffett said in a press release. “The kids get to play in a safe environment while the grown-ups have a drink and enjoy delicious fun food and listen to live music.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
FACE Amusement began installing the ropes course in December, according to the release. The Mountain of Youth features a vibrant color scheme similar to what’s attracted diners to Lulu’s over the last year, and safety is always key. Participants will be equipped with a harness throughout the 48-foot-tall multi-level rope course.
“After an exhilarating climb on the 48-foot-tall tropical-themed ropes course, you can enjoy fresh Gulf seafood in a truly stunning restaurant, with a vibe only Lucy can provide,” FACE Amusement CEO Bucky Mabe said. “We’re excited to partner with Lulu’s and expand the fun, family-friendly atmosphere it introduced when it opened in June 2018.”
The first 25 guests to arrive at Lulu’s Wednesday, March 13 at 11 a.m. will receive a free $25 play card. Lulu’s is located at 4954 Hwy 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.
Comments