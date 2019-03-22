Local

Local firefighter dies following motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

By Hannah Strong

March 22, 2019 02:37 PM

Courtesy of Midway Fire Rescue
Courtesy of Midway Fire Rescue

A Pawleys Island firefighter has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 17, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

Daniel Roy, who was a firefighter for Midway for two years, was in a wreck in Myrtle Beach on Sunday night. He died after being in intensive care for several days at Grand Strand Regional Trauma Center.

“It is with extreme sadness that we have to inform you that firefighter/EMT Daniel Roy has passed away,” according to a tweet from Midway Fire Rescue on Friday afternoon.

A gofundme page is available to help support Roy’s family.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

local

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do