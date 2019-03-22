Local firefighter dies following motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

A Pawleys Island firefighter has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 17, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

Daniel Roy, who was a firefighter for Midway for two years, was in a wreck in Myrtle Beach on Sunday night. He died after being in intensive care for several days at Grand Strand Regional Trauma Center.

“It is with extreme sadness that we have to inform you that firefighter/EMT Daniel Roy has passed away,” according to a tweet from Midway Fire Rescue on Friday afternoon.

A gofundme page is available to help support Roy’s family.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News