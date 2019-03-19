A local firefighter was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck. Here’s how you can help

A Grand Strand firefighter was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck Sunday night on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach, and fellow firefighters in the area are rallying to assist him and his family.
Daniel Roy, who has been with Midway Fire Rescue in Georgetown County for the past two years, is in the intensive care unit at Grand Strand Regional Trauma Center after suffering serious injuries in the crash.
Midway Fire Rescue and the Midway Professional Firefighters Association have had members at the hospital along with Roy’s friends and family, and fire departments from across the state have extended well wishes.
For the past year, Roy has been attending paramedic school and was scheduled to complete his training in May.
Midway firefighters have established a GoFundMe page to assist his family from Georgia with expenses that include hotels, food and hospital bills.
