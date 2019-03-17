Motorcycles, outdoors, camping in one: New men’s specialty store coming to Myrtle Beach

Motorcycles. Outdoors. Camping.

Those three words merged together incorporate the offerings at a new men’s clothing, accessories and gift shop coming to Myrtle Beach this spring.

Rambler, advertised as a men’s specialty shop, will open its second location in the Magnolia Row shopping center at the intersection of 44th Avenue North and Kings Highway in late spring. The original Rambler, a family-owned business, opened in Peoria, Illinois, nearly two years ago.

“We describe ourselves as a moto-vintage, outdoors-inspired men’s specialty shop,” said Brody Hillman, who is based in Myrtle Beach and will be the primary operator of the store as the rest of the family is in Illinois. “So it’s got a vintage motorcycle vibe to it with a lot of heritage brands. There’s a focus on American-made and higher-quality men’s clothing and gifts and accessories, stuff that is made to last a long time.”

Hillman said his dad, brother and he are all motorcycle riders who enjoy being outdoors and live for adventure. The products in the store — including clothing, leather goods, knives, blankets, books and more — are all items the Hillman men find useful.

“We just try to put together a bunch of stuff that we enjoy using,” Brody Hillman said, adding that most of the merchandise they sell is made in the United States. “Essentially at the end of the day it’s primarily men’s clothing but with some gifts and accessories, so there’s a little bit of something for everybody.”

Much of Magnolia Row is still under construction, including Rambler’s building, but stores that will inhabit the Charleston-inspired shopping center are starting to be revealed.

Hillman is hoping Rambler will be open by late April or the middle of May, but the timing will depend on construction progress. Nonetheless, he believes that when the store opens it will bring something never before seen in this beach town.

“The cool thing about bringing it here is it’s brands that are very different and unique to this area,” said Hillman, whose family also owns Random Boutique, which has locations at The Market Common and in Peoria. “We’ll have stuff that you would have to go several hours away to find.”

A locally-owned brewery called 44 & King is another business that has been announced for Magnolia Row and plans to open in April. Altogether, the shopping center — owned and spearheaded by Mayor Brenda Bethune and her family — is designed to pay homage to downtown Charleston, the mayor previously told The Sun News.

“I think as far as Myrtle Beach goes, the location for us is going to be killer,” Hillman said. “So we’re pretty stoked about that.”