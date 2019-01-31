Looking for a locally owned pub? A southern, eclectic spot is coming to Myrtle Beach

A unique and locally owned southern pub has planted its roots between old live oak trees in Myrtle Beach.
44 & King will soon bring more southern flair to the beach with a menu full of comfort food and specialty cocktails. Pub owners plan to open the spot, which is a part of the Magnolia Row project, in April.
“We’re trying to maybe bring back the old Dutch-deli crowd,” said Brown Bethune, a co-owner in the project. “I hope it’ll be a place you feel like you can come in for lunch and then maybe come back for dinner. Our price point — we’re gonna try to keep it in that area that it doesn’t hurt to come back twice.”
The pub, nestled between old oak trees at the corner of 44th Avenue North and Kings Highway, is separate from the strip of retail buildings at Magnolia Row. With the footprint of old trees, builders had to change the design multiple times to save the trees, said co-owner Bill Rippy.
Rippy said partners hired three local, young guys to run the pub — guys who “can be the next generation to grow something different in Myrtle Beach.”
“Myrtle Beach has a lot of chains,” he said. “It’ll bring a little different flavor to what you can find in Myrtle Beach.”
Expect southern-comfort food — sweet tea flavored collards, smoked fish, rib-eye and filet mignon— sixteen beer taps, 6 wine taps, specialty cocktails made by a mixologist. The pub will have indoor and outdoor seating, and live entertainment. Bethune’s wife, Mayor Brenda Bethune, designed the inside, with eclectic, mid-century modern decor and hints of blue and mocha.
The team plans to hire about 50 people, Bethune said.
Construction is continuing at Magnolia Row — a spot that will be home to local businesses, like a coffee shop, spa and jewelry retailers, Bethune said. Partners hope to bring a barber shop to the mix, he said.
All of Magnolia Row, including the pub, is 52,000 square feet, and 3,000 square feet of event space on the second floor of the retail buildings called The Venue.
The center is located at the former Pink House site, which was located on the Grand Strand from 1947 to 2000, serving as an inn, a restaurant and a Christmas shop.
