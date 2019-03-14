Here is how investigators say a four-acre brush fire in Horry County started

A four-acre fire started after a man recently released from prison lit items on fire to “clean up the area,” according to a police report.

Horry County police detailed their investigation into the incident in a police report. Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said Horry police have not made an arrest in connection to the incident.

Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to Bertie Road outside of Green Sea on Wednesday evening for the four-acre brush fire. Crews from Tabor City, North Carolina also assisted at the scene. No homes were impacted and there were no injuries in the blaze.

A police officer arrived on scene and spoke to a fireman who said a suspect set the brush across his street on fire. The suspect then became belligerent as crews tried to control the blaze, according to a police incident report.

The suspect told the officer he set the fire. The report does not name the suspect or his age.

The suspect said he was released from prison two months earlier after serving 13 years. He said he burned mattresses, tires and trash that was dumped by unknown people across the road from his home, the report states.

He added he was not trying to damage anything and wanted to begin “cleaning up the area again.”

Officers could not determine who owned the property across the street from the residence and if the suspect had permission to burn the items.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission sent one bulldozer to help fight the blaze, according to agency spokesman Douglas Wood. That agency continues the investigate the incident and has not issued any citation or charges under forestry commission laws.