Georgetown coroner identifies person killed in Murrells Inlet condo fire

By Alex Lang

February 27, 2019 02:19 PM

A 30-year-old man died in a house fire in Murrells Inlet on Tuesday, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.


On Wednesday, the office identified Jacob Brandon Elliott, 30, as the victim. He died of Asphyxia due to Carbon Monoxide, according to deputy coroner Paulette Radcliffe.


The fire started just before 5 a.m. on U.S. Business 17 condo just south of the Marsh Walk. Midway Fire and other agencies responded to fight the blaze.


The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the fire. According to spokeswoman Margaret Schlatterer, SLED was called in at the request of the Murrells Inlet Fire Department and the investigation continues. She declined to provide further comment.

Alex Lang

