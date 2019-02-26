Crews battle deadly early morning fire at Murrells Inlet condo

Firefighters were called to a deadly fire early Tuesday morning at a Murrells Inlet condo.

Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Chief Norman Knight says there is one confirmed death, news partner WPDE reports.

Crews are working the scene on the 5100 block of U.S. Business 17, said Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on U.S. Business 17, just south of the Marsh Walk, according to WPDE.

Midway is assisting Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire Department with the fire, Eggiman said.