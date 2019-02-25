Ex-Conway football coach Chuck Jordan, schools sued over altercation with student

A Conway High School student who says he was assaulted by ex-football Coach Chuck Jordan is suing the school district and the gridiron legend over the alleged incident.

Ka’Brian Hickman filed the suit last week against Conway High School, Horry County Schools and David Charles Jordan — aka Chuck Jordan.

The suit says Hickman suffered from learning disabilities and behavioral disorders, and Jordan worked as an administrative assistant and football coach at the school.

On May 26, 2017, the suit says, Jordan followed Hickman in the school without seeking help from a school resource officers or others. Hickman was not being violent and continued to walk away from Jordan, according to the filing.

Another employee confronted and restrained Hickman, and that is when Jordan “unreasonably, unnecessarily, and excessively attacked” Hickman, the suit states. The coach allegedly put his hands around Hickman’s neck and Hickman’s head hit the metal lockers. Hickman suffered “significant injuries,” according to the filing.

Conway police charged Jordan with third-degree assault and battery. That charge was later dropped.

Officers also charged Hickman in connection to the incident.

The district placed Jordan on administrative leave after the altercation, and he missed the 2017 season. His contract was not renewed. Jordan amassed 283 wins at Conway, which is eighth all-time in South Carolina. Jordan now works with the Coastal Carolina University football team.

The district lacked official policies to instruct employees how to act with students and created a hostile environment for all teens at Conway High School, according to the suit.

The suit alleges negligence by Jordan and the district and asks for an unspecified amount of damages.

Horry County Schools Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district does not comment on pending litigation.