Coastal Carolina creates football position for former Conway High coach Chuck Jordan

Former Conway High coach Chuck Jordan is back in football, and Coastal Carolina has a new football staff member.
CCU head football coach Joe Moglia has hired Jordan as the program’s Analyst for High School Relations. Jordan joins the Chanticleers following a 34-year career at Conway High where he served as athletic director, head football coach and math teacher.
In his new role, Jordan will act as the team’s liaison with high school coaches, assist with the program’s summer camps, and help with the walk-on program.
“I couldn’t be happier to have someone of Chuck’s caliber part of Coastal Carolina,” Moglia said in a university release. “He brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience that will benefit our program.”
Jordan tenure at Conway concluded at the end of November following an arrest for an on-campus physical altercation in late May with a 17-year-old student.
Jordan was placed on administrative leave for the 2017 football season, and though criminal charges were later dropped, Jordan’s career at Conway ended when his contract with Horry County Schools was not renewed.
Jordan amassed 283 high school wins, which is eighth all-time in South Carolina.
During his three decades at Conway, Jordan and the Tigers were South Carolina state runners-up four times (2001, ’02, ’03, ’06) while making final four appearances on two other occasions (1994, ’95) and final eight appearances three others (2004, ’08, ’16). Conway also captured 11 region championships during that span.
In addition to being an 11-time Region V/VI AAAA Coach of the Year, Jordan was the 2006 AAAA Lower State Coach of the Year, 2002 Carolina Panthers North Carolina/South Carolina Coach of the Year, and 1995 South Carolina AAAA Coach of the Year.
Jordan was also recognized for his work as Conway’s athletic director. He was named the 2014 AAAA Athletic Director of the Year, the 1995 Officials Association High School Coach of the Year, and the 1995 Youth Leader of the Year by the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
Jordan was additionally honored with the NAACP Athletic Award in 2008, and the Man of the Year Community Service Award in 2007.
As Conway’s athletic director Jordan formed the Conway High School Athletic Foundation, which raised $1.3 million in funds to help improve the school’s athletic complex.
This past year, Jordan was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame, and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In December, he will officially be inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
Prior to his career at Conway High School, Jordan was an assistant football coach, head track coach and physical education teacher at his alma mater, Presbyterian College, from 1981-1983. He graduated cum laude from Presbyterian in 1979 with a bachelor of science in mathematics. He was a member of the football team all four years at Presbyterian, serving as team captain and earning seven varsity letters.
Jordan started his coaching career at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, where he served as the assistant football and baseball coach from 1979-1981.
Jordan was a multi-sport athlete at Conway High, lettering in football, baseball and track and captaining the football team.
He as been married to his wife, Pat, since 1981 and they have a pair of sons, Cannon and Sawyer.
