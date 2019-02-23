Police charge Myrtle Beach man with arson in connection to Ocean Creek Resort blaze

Horry County police have charged a 32-year-old Myrtle Beach man with arson in connection to a massive apartment building fire at Ocean Creek Resort on Friday night.

Police charged James Clark Rusenko with second degree arson following a large fire that destroyed multiple floors of the apartment complex, located in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County near Barefoot Landing.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. firefighters and police responded to a reported structure fire on Ocean Creek Drive, according to a police report. Crews arrived to find a three-story building with 21 units in smoke and flames, which were visible coming from multiple floors of the facility.

Residents were evacuated while crews battled the blaze. Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said two hours after the fire that crews were going through the building to ensure everyone escaped safely, and no injuries have been reported. Casey did not have the number of total residents in the building.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Gary Collina said he was walking his dog nearby and saw lights from the fire trucks and smoke coming from the building.





James Clark Rusenko Horry County police

“It made me a little bit nervous,” Collina said, adding that he was further concerned because he said the building is made of wood.

While on scene, officers were approached by several subjects who said they believed the fire was intentional, the police report states.

Police requested the criminal investigation department, whose investigation led to Rusenko, according to the report. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, the report states.

Crews from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach responded to the scene. Horry County police also assisted in the area.

Staff reporter David Wetzel contributed to this report.