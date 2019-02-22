Large fire at apartment building near Barefoot Landing in Myrtle Beach area

A large fire broke out on multiple floors of a Myrtle Beach area apartment complex on Friday night.
Dozens of firetrucks and ambulances are on scene of the blaze in the Ocean Creek Plantation development. It is off u.S. Highway 17 and near Barefoot Landing.
There was smoke coming from one four-story building around 10 p.m. Flames were visible in multiple floors of the building.
Residents were evacuated and standing in the street watching the scene unfold. Horry County Fire and Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said fire crews got everybody safely out of the building.
Gary Collina said he was walking his dog, saw the lights from the fire trucks and a large plume of smoke from the building.
“It made me a little bit nervous,” Collina said.
The building with the reported fire is made of wood, Collina said, which added to his concern.
Crews from Horry County and North Myrtle Beach responded to the scene. Horry County police were also assisting in the area.
