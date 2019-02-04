Local

Horry County man found dead after reported missing for more than a month

By Hannah Strong

February 04, 2019 09:55 AM

An Horry County man who was missing for more than a month was found dead in North Carolina, according to news partner WPDE.

Jeremiah Grissett, who was last seen Dec. 14, was found dead by a group of bird hunters in Tabor City, WPDE reports. Grissett’s body was in a wooded area off Ten Mile Road, according to WPDE.

Horry County police previously said Grissett last made contact with his family in December after borrowing a car that was later found abandoned. 

