Horry County man found dead after reported missing for more than a month

An Horry County man who was missing for more than a month was found dead in North Carolina, according to news partner WPDE.
Jeremiah Grissett, who was last seen Dec. 14, was found dead by a group of bird hunters in Tabor City, WPDE reports. Grissett’s body was in a wooded area off Ten Mile Road, according to WPDE.
Horry County police previously said Grissett last made contact with his family in December after borrowing a car that was later found abandoned.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments