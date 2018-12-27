Have you seen him? Horry County police ask for help locating missing man

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Jeremiah Grissett last made contact with his family on Friday, Dec. 14, after borrowing a car that has been found abandoned, according to a news release.
He was last seen wearing a red hat, blue jeans and a camouflage hooded jacket, the release states.
Horry County police ask that anyone with any information contact them at 843-915-8477.
