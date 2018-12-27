Local

Have you seen him? Horry County police ask for help locating missing man

By David Wetzel

December 27, 2018 07:22 PM

Horry County police

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jeremiah Grissett last made contact with his family on Friday, Dec. 14, after borrowing a car that has been found abandoned, according to a news release.

He was last seen wearing a red hat, blue jeans and a camouflage hooded jacket, the release states.

Horry County police ask that anyone with any information contact them at 843-915-8477.

