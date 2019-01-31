The Pickled Cucumber is back from the ashes in Surfside Beach. See its new location

A fire closed their original location in Surfside Beach in September 2017.

It has taken them about 17 months, but the husband-wife team of Nadya Batson and cook Eddie Batson have opened a new location of the Pickled Cucumber in Surfside Beach to service their former customers.

The southern food restaurant opened Thursday at 317 U.S. 17 Business North, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is in the same strip mall as The Original Valentino Italian Restaurant.

The post read, in part: “More than a year has passed after the fire that nearly ruined us. This has been an experience that tested us as a family and as a business and made us question everything we believed in, including ourselves. If not for amazing people that supported us, pushed us and believed in us, this day would have never come. Our family and you, our customers, literally made it happen.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The lunch restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week and features the day’s menu of meats, sides and deserts written on a chalkboard.

A Pickled Cucumber opened in downtown Conway early last year, a few months after the original in Surfside Beach was damaged by a fire that was traced to an electrical issue, and it has been popular.

“Thank you to our Conway folks!” the Facebook post reads. “Your love and support gave us the belief in ourselves and what Pickled Cucumber represents. There are no words that can express to you our gratitude. We are humbled by your support and so blessed to have you on our side.”