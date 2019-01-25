This locals’ favorite is the place to be for those wanting delicious Southern food

The small, bustling streets of Downtown Conway are lined with small businesses owned by locals, serving as the perfect setting for the new location of the beloved Pickled Cucumber. The restaurant opened last year, a few months after the original in Surfside Beach was damaged by a fire. Just like the first, this diner has brought nothing but Southern delight to the area.
Only days away from its one year anniversary, the Conway location is set up the same way as the first and is just as popular. There is no pretense about the restaurant or the people working on the floor and behind the counter. Instead, there is quality comfort food at affordable prices presented by hard workers with smiles on their faces.
Because of the welcoming atmosphere, many guests like to dine in, and regulars often bump into friends there, or make new ones in the servers. During peak hours, the dining room is busy and crowded, but like a well-oiled machine, the Pickled Cucumber team handles the rush with ease.
Customers unfamiliar with the setup will catch on easily with a glance at the chalkboard menu. While enjoying complimentary pickled cucumbers, guests can go over the day’s meats and sides and create the perfect plate for them. This can mean one meat and two sides, or forgo meats entirely and pick all sides.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Country fried chicken and hamburger steak are staples on the written menu, though tilapia, pork loin and barbeque make appearances often. Other main entrees include chicken bog, meatloaf and beef stew, but the list goes on. Fans who want to drop by for their favorite meal are encouraged to call first or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page to see what is available.
Your choice of sides can be Southern classics like mac and cheese, fried okra and black bean salad. Collard greens, squash casserole and broccoli salad are a few additional options for sides, and that isn’t even mentioning the sweets like banana pudding and apple cobbler. Plus, no matter which sides you decide to enjoy, the meals always come with a small slice of cornbread.
The Pickled Cucumber does have a small menu for those who would prefer having a meal prepared just for them. This includes salads, sandwiches and wraps, all made with similarly fresh ingredients. Guests should also check out the day’s special, to make sure they’re not missing out on anything.
Because of the way the restaurant runs, the turnaround time is quite prompt, even at their busiest. However, the downside to this means some items from the chalkboard menu can run out during the day. Nevertheless, all the goodness offered by the Pickled Cucumber means you’ll never be in a pickle when you want delicious Southern food, fast.
If you go
What: Pickled Cucumber
Where: 1129 3rd Ave, Conway
Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily
Information: pickledcucumber.us, 843-915-0019
Comments