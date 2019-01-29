Carolina Forest sees new construction and business moving in to kick off 2019

The State Farm Insurance trailer on River Oaks Drive is long gone and a new building is being constructed at Village Center Boulevard.
The property, on the Lowe’s Food side of River Oaks Drive, is the latest in an ever expending North end of Carolina Forest. In just the past couple years, these stand alone strip malls of four or five shops have been dominating the new construction in the area.
The new building as of now will house Premium Cleaners, a dry cleaning service, according to Horry County permit records. The company applied for a commercial permit last spring and paid . At this time, the Horry County GIS/Land Use map does not have permits for any other commercial business moving in.
The building is being completed by Davie Construction Company out of North Carolina. The builders did not respond to a Sun News request for comment.
The Holding company, Westlake Land Holding Company, is part two of a project called ‘The Westlake Commons.’ The holding company built a similar strip mall across the street, which is home to a Hungry Howie’s Pizza, a nail salon and a State Farm.
As new businesses are announced, they will add to a fast growing region of Horry County. The north end of Carolina Forest will also be getting a new salon, a J. Peters Grill and Bar location and a smoothie shop.
On the other side of Carolina Forest Boulevard, a new Italian Bakery is moving in. La Dolci Mania, opening in March near the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, will serve scratch made baked goods, sandwiches and espresso drinks.
Horry County Senior Planner Leigh Kane said to The Sun News in August the hope is to make the area more walkable via paths built alongside Carolina Forest Boulevard. Especially with International Drive opening, the north side of the Boulevard will become increasingly connected and a tiny home community could be coming as well.
“So it creates a more walkable downtownish community,” Kane said.
