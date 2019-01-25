Cheese, cured meats and cannoli: Italian bakery coming to Carolina Forest

Brush up on your Italian food names because a new, artisanal bakery is coming to a Carolina Forest shopping center.
La Dolci Mania, soon to be located in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shopping center on Carolina Forest Boulevard, is slated to open in the near future, according to its Facebook page. The storefront already has a sign and decals on the door.
According to its website, La Dolci Mania will serve all sorts of baked goods, cured meats, cheese and a variety of coffee products. There also will be hot sandwiches, if you’re looking for more than just dessert.
And, of course, cannolis will be made in house.
The owner, Salvo Giudice, grew up in Sicily, and according to his online biography, it is his dream to open a scratch-made bakery using the ingredients he grew up with. The recipes come from generations of family cooks and are based off traditional Italian recipes.
“La Dolci Mania wanted to bring our culture to the States, and there was no location more perfect than Myrtle Beach,” according to the website.
According to a few Facebook comments, the store is scheduled to open March 1.
