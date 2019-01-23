Heads up! Axe-throwing business targets 2 Grand Strand spots after city passes

Months after Myrtle Beach city officials denied a request for an axe-throwing business, owners plan to open two locations outside city limits in time for summer.

Jack Axe Throwing will soon open two indoor locations — one spot in North Myrtle Beach and another just south of the City of Myrtle Beach. The entertainment businesses will be the only axe-throwing facilities on the Grand Strand.





Carter Jasicob, one of the owners, said the crew has worked hard since being denied a chance to open a spot in Myrtle Beach. He said the spots are “akin to bowling or billiards or darts.”

“We’re real excited,” Jasicob said. “We really enjoy it, and we hope others can enjoy it as well.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Jasicob and his partners anticipate opening the North Myrtle Beach location, at 3606 Hwy 17 South, this month and a second location, at 4801 S. Kings Highway, in the next two months. Folks can pay $25 an hour to throw axes and are provided with a lane, an axe and a coach who teaches the games.

The North Myrtle facility was approved for axe-throwing, North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Pat Dowling said. The spot will only offer “amusement” for now — operators have to take further steps before a restaurant within the spot can be considered, he said.





“There are no zoning prohibitions within the area where it is located in the city,” Dowling said. “And, like any business here, we wish them success.”

The business is currently working to get a liquor license, Jasicob said.

Myrtle Beach city officials denied a request for a new axe-throwing facility along Ocean Boulevard in July.

City Manager John Pedersen recommended councilors say no to the business because the city is trying to maintain a family beach image and remove weapons from window displays in the downtown area.

Developers can bring axe-throwing back to the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission, but it must be designed as an indoor facility, and it cannot be located in an area that is zoned for amusement.