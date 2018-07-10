Could ax-throwing hurt downtown Myrtle Beach's image? City officials think so

Ax-throwing is not coming to the beach — at least not yet.
During a city council meeting Tuesday afternoon, Myrtle Beach city officials denied a request for a new ax-throwing facility along Ocean Boulevard.
The outdoor project was proposed for 8th Avenue North and Chester Street. The goal is throw an ax at the center of a target. Each target would be enclosed by a fence for safety measures.
But council said the facility is not a good fit for downtown Myrtle Beach. Officials are working to improve the reputation of Ocean Boulevard after a spike in violence was seen last year.
City Manager John Pedersen recommended the denial of the facility because the city is trying to maintain a family beach image and remove weapons from window displays in the downtown area.
"I would like to see it somewhere in Myrtle Beach," councilman Gregg Smith said.
Smith said he did not see axes as weapons, rather as tools. However, he did say the facility would be a good fit for another spot in Myrtle Beach that is not as busy.
The developers can bring ax-throwing back to the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission, but it must be designed as an indoor facility, and it cannot be located in an area that is zoned for amusement.
Megan Tomasic, 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
