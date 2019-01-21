Local

Crowd toughs the cold weather for Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Myrtle Beach

By Hannah Strong

January 21, 2019 03:16 PM

Braving the cold to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Myrtle Beach

A diverse group of participants braved the cold temperatures to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day during a parade on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Jan. 21, 2019.
With temperatures in the mid-30s, a small crowd gathered in the frigid weather for the 13th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday in Myrtle Beach.

People from different walks of life were on hand to celebrate King’s legacy as they bundled up in coats, gloves, scarfs and blankets in order to brave the cold.

The parade, led by Myrtle Beach police, featured horses, a drumline, floats and more making their way down Ocean Boulevard.

The Myrtle Beach parade is part of the Grand Strand’s Freedom Week that runs through Saturday. Events include a small business workshop, a free job fair, a film festival and a “freedom and unity walk.” Here’s more information about the events.

In Columbia, South Carolinians gathered for the 19th year to honor King in a church he was scheduled to visit in 1968, but instead chose to stay in Memphis to support city workers’ sanitation strike and was assassinated. At Monday’s service, a pastor targeted politicians for failing to support the black community.

Hannah Strong

