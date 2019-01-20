The temperature is dropping: Here’s just how cold it will feel along the Grand Strand

It’s going to be a chilly Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Temperatures are forecast to get as low as 26 degrees Fahrenheit and peak at 39 on Monday as Winter Storm Harper wreaks havoc across the eastern part of the United States, according to weather.com.
The coldest portion of the day is forecast for 6 a.m.-8 a.m., when temperatures will be 26-27 degrees, weather.com reports. The warmest part of the day is forecast to come around 3 or 4 p.m.
The real feel, however, will be even chillier, as it is forecast to feel as low as 15 degrees in the morning hours, particularly between 7 and 8 a.m., according to weather.com.
Winds are forecast to be in the teens heading northwest through 5 p.m. and there is a 0 percent chance of rain, the website forecasts.
Tuesday is forecast to have a high of 46 and low of 40, once again with chilly early morning temperatures, according to weather.com.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is still scheduled to go on at noon Monday but will be without the Horry County Schools All Star Marching Band as the school district decided to remove it from the lineup due to the wintry weather. The parade is part of Grand Strand Freedom Week that runs through Jan. 26, featuring events to honor MLK.
