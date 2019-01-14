Local

Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash in North Myrtle Beach area, officials say

By Hannah Strong

January 14, 2019 06:36 AM

A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles and two others are injured after the collision in North Myrtle Beach Sunday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2018 Nissan traveling south first struck a pedestrian on U.S. 17 near Bass Pro Shops about 8:10 p.m., SCHP reports. A Toyota also going southbound then struck the pedestrian, as well as a male pedestrian before hitting the rear of the Nissan, SCHP reports.

The pedestrian who was struck twice died and the second pedestrian was transported to Grand Strand Regional Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to SCHP.

The 34-year-old driver of the Nissan was transported to Grand Strand with non-life threatening injuries. A male passenger in the vehicle suffered no injures.

SCHP reports two people, a male driver and woman passenger, were in the Toyota and faced no injuries.

The incident is under investigation by SCHP. The victim’s name has not been released.

