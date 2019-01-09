Want to spend the spring in Philly? A new Frontier flight can get you there

Have you ever been sitting on the beach in the early springtime, dreaming of eating a quality cheese steak in the shade of Independence Hall’s bell tower? If yes, it will soon be easier to reach the City of Brotherly Love from the Grand Strand, notably in the months leading up to the tourist seasons.
Frontier Airlines announced on Wednesday a new nonstop, seasonal flight from Myrtle Beach to Philadelphia. The first flight will takeoff on April 30 and will run three times a week.
Tickets for the inaugural flight can be purchased on Frontier’s website.
While direct flights to and from Philly are not new, the announced flight is expansion of the season in which Frontier flights to Philly are available, starting this seasonal flights a couple months earlier than normal.
Myrtle Beach International Airport Spokesperson Kirk Lovell said in December that the airport is working with its airlines to make Myrtle Beach a year-round destination by expanding services during the off-season.
“The airline has drastically expanded its offering by commencing service two-months earlier than last year,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The news follows a December press conference where Spirit Airlines announced other new nonstop flights to Indianapolis, Kansas City and Houston.
