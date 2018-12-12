Myrtle Beach is now a direct flight away from these three major cities

Three cities will soon be a quick flight away from Myrtle Beach.
On Wednesday, Myrtle Beach International Airport and Spirit Airlines announced the new routes that will start in May 2019. The three cities bring the airport’s total to 50 destinations.
The new flights will be to and from Indianapolis, Houston and Kansas City. The Indianapolis route will be three times a week, while the others will have two flights a week.
“Myrtle Beach is an incredibly successful destination for Spirit Airlines and as the airline grows it only makes sense that we would continue our growth there,” Spirit Airlines’ Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Matt Klein said in a news release. “Myrtle Beach has proven to be a highly desirable leisure destination, offering beautiful beaches and world-renowned golf courses. Now even more of our guests can experience all of what the area has to offer.”
Spirit Airlines is Myrtle Beach’s largest carrier offering service to 23 destinations. Half of all passengers traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport do so on Spirit flights.
