Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in U.S. 501 wreck on New Year’s Day

A 52-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a SUV driver on New Year’s Day on U.S. Highway 501.

Jerome Houser was the man on the bicycle, the Horry County Coroner’s Office announced on Wednesday. He was originally from Ohio, but lived in the Myrtle Beach area for seven years.

Two separate bicyclists were riding south on U.S. 501 when a Chevrolet SUV hit them, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The other bicyclist was injured and went to Conway Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The wreck occurred near Conbraco Road, which is south of the U.S. 501 Walmart.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.