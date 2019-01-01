Local

Bicyclist killed, Horry firefighter injured in connection to crash on U.S. 501.

By Alex Lang

January 01, 2019 08:30 AM

A bicyclist died in an early New Year’s Day wreck on U.S. Highway 501.

A Horry County firefighter was also injured while working the scene, according to a tweet from the agency. The firefighter’s condition was not provided.

The bicyclist — whose name has not been released — was killed in a three-vehicle wreck around 3:40 a.m., South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.

Two separate bicyclists were riding south on U.S. 501 when a Chevrolet SUV hit them, Southern said. The other bicyclist was injured and went to Conway Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The wreck occurred near Conbraco Road which is south of the U.S. 501 Walmart.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

As Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were tending to the scene, a driver hit an engine and one of the firefighters on scene, according to the fire department. That firefighter went to the hospital for treatment. The highway patrol is investigating the collision.

Alex Lang

