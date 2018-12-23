Crime

Police seek public’s help after man found dead in Little River

By David Wetzel

December 23, 2018 12:17 PM

Horry County police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Little River, according to a news release from the department.

Brian Scott Nunn was found dead Saturday in the area of S.C. 111, the release states. The death has been labeled a homicide, according to the release.

No further information was provided.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-915-TIPS (8477) or crimetips@horrycounty.org.

