Coroner names victim killed in Christmas night house fire

By Hannah Strong

December 26, 2018 11:30 AM

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a 69-year-old victim killed in a Christmas night fire in Conway.

Glenn Singleton, of Conway, died as a result of injuries he sustained a a house fire on Tinkertown Avenue, said deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Conway Fire Department responded to the a fire about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to City of Conway Public Information Officer Taylor Newell.

There was only one person in the home during the fire, she said.

The blaze was out by 10 p.m. was out. Newell said South Carolina Energy and Gas was on scene Tuesday night to cut gas to part of the neighborhood in association with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

local

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

