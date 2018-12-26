Coroner names victim killed in Christmas night house fire

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a 69-year-old victim killed in a Christmas night fire in Conway.

Glenn Singleton, of Conway, died as a result of injuries he sustained a a house fire on Tinkertown Avenue, said deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Conway Fire Department responded to the a fire about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to City of Conway Public Information Officer Taylor Newell.

There was only one person in the home during the fire, she said.

The blaze was out by 10 p.m. was out. Newell said South Carolina Energy and Gas was on scene Tuesday night to cut gas to part of the neighborhood in association with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.