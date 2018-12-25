Local

One dies in Conway house fire on evening of Christmas Day

By David Wetzel

December 25, 2018 10:21 PM

Conway Fire Department

One person died in a house fire on the evening of Christmas Day, according to City of Conway Public Information Officer Taylor Newell.

The Conway Fire Department responded to a call reporting a fire at approximately 6:25 p.m. Tuesday on Tinkertown Road, Newell said.

The person who died has not yet been identified, but Newell said there was only one person in the house at the time of the blaze.

As of 10 p.m. the fire was out but authorities were still on the scene, Newell said. She also mentioned that South Carolina Energy and Gas was on scene as it had to cut gas to part of the neighborhood in association with the fire.

