2018 in photos: The triumph, tragedy and every in between along the Grand Strand

As 2018 winds down, it seems the perfect time to look back at the events and people that caught our eye over the last year.
There was triumph – like when Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds won high school football state championships – and there was tragedy – such as when Hurricane Florence’s effects left many displaced as floodwaters took over their homes. There was the new – like the 2018 Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show – and there was the old trusties – such as the Myrtle Beach Marathon or annual fair.
Indeed, 2018 included many poignant moments, and The Sun News was there to document them all.
We ask that you take a few minutes to browse through where we’ve been as we get ready in a few days to set our focus on where we’re going.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments