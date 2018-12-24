2018 in photos: The triumph, tragedy and every in between along the Grand Strand

There was triumph – like when Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds won high school football state championships – and there was tragedy – such as when Hurricane Florence’s effects left many displaced as floodwaters took over their homes. There was the new – like the 2018 Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show – and there was the old trusties – such as the Myrtle Beach Marathon or annual fair.

Indeed, 2018 included many poignant moments, and The Sun News was there to document them all.

We ask that you take a few minutes to browse through where we’ve been as we get ready in a few days to set our focus on where we’re going.