2018 in photos: The triumph, tragedy and every in between along the Grand Strand

By David Wetzel

December 24, 2018 05:23 PM

As night falls on Myrtle Beach, a wintery mix of precipitation begins to fall on the Boardwalk. Forecasters expect Winter Storm Grayson to drop up to four inches of snow and ice on the Grand Strand area on Wednesday evening. Jan. 3, 2018.
As night falls on Myrtle Beach, a wintery mix of precipitation begins to fall on the Boardwalk. Forecasters expect Winter Storm Grayson to drop up to four inches of snow and ice on the Grand Strand area on Wednesday evening. Jan. 3, 2018. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

As 2018 winds down, it seems the perfect time to look back at the events and people that caught our eye over the last year.

There was triumph – like when Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds won high school football state championships – and there was tragedy – such as when Hurricane Florence’s effects left many displaced as floodwaters took over their homes. There was the new – like the 2018 Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show – and there was the old trusties – such as the Myrtle Beach Marathon or annual fair.

Indeed, 2018 included many poignant moments, and The Sun News was there to document them all.

We ask that you take a few minutes to browse through where we’ve been as we get ready in a few days to set our focus on where we’re going.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

