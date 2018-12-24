A trip down the memory lane that was 2018 along the Grand Strand

As night falls on Myrtle Beach, a wintry mix of precipitation begins to fall on the Boardwalk. Forecasters expect Winter Storm Grayson to drop up to four inches of snow and ice on the Grand Strand area on Wednesday evening. Jan. 3, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
A pedestrian carefully crosses Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Thursday morning. The Grand Strand missed out on the heaviest snows from Winter Storm Grayson, but area roads were solid sheets of ice on Thursday morning Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Savannah Gerald and Meredith Harrelson, both age 11, were pulled on an old car hood through the snow by a 4-wheeler driven by Chuck Harrelson at his farm outside Aynor on Thursday. While much of the Grand Strand missed the heaviest snowfall from Winter Storm Grayson, residents of Aynor woke up to over three inches of snow on Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Forester Tim Dargan radios his crew that were helping burn over 100 acres of undergrowth in the forest of Brookgreen Gardens on Friday. According to Mike Ammons, Director of Natural Areas, the blaze provides for better habitat for the endangered Red-cockaded woodpecker as well as for other species that live in the longleaf pine forest. Jan. 26, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Chauncey Kelley rescues Maria Thomas’ cat “Babyface” from her burned out home on Grahamville Road outside of Conway. Two other cats died in the fire and were buried on the scene by HCFR firefighters. Feb. 2, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
A couple were pushed from their homeless camp off Jason Boulevard when the Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clean up it’s property on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Mark Anthony Mencini and Sonya Jo Dunkle said they had been living on the property of six months and misunderstood signs announcing the clean up. “Home is where you make it, we are just having to get what we can and skedaddle,” Mancini said.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
A couple were pushed from their homeless camp off Jason Boulevard when the Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clean up it’s property on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Mark Anthony Mencini and Sonya Jo Dunkle said they had been living on the property of six months and misunderstood signs announcing the clean up. “Home is where you make it, we are just having to get what we can and skedaddle,” Mancini said.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
A stuffed bear sits on an examination table at the Children’s Recovery Center in Myrtle Beach where councilors and police investigate cases sexual abuse. The stuffed animals are used to sooth children during the examinations. March 9, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Lineworkers participate in the 21st annual Lineworkers’ Rodeo at Horry-Georgetown Technical College in Conway, SC.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Police were in an 8 hour standoff at the Conway Country Club on Monday when a man later identified as Christopher Lloyd Ross barricaded himself inside the clubhouse. A team of officers entered and brought the man out in handcuffs late Monday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries in the incident. March 26, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Damien Triouleyre with the Preserve Ingram Dunes group works his phone in an effort to raise support to protect the property from future development. April 2, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
At least 6 people were injured when a fire broke out in Windsor Greens on Thursday night. Crews from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and Conway responded to the blaze that caused residents to jump from balconies in the Carolina Forest community. Thursday. April 12, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
At least 6 people were injured when a fire broke out in Windsor Greens on Thursday night. Crews from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and Conway responded to the blaze that caused residents to jump from balconies in the Carolina Forest community. Thursday. April 12, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Fair workers erect a ferris wheel in preparation for the 2018 Horry County Fair on Wednesday, April 18 at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Members of the SOCOM Paracommandos jump from 10,000 feet over Myrtle Beach during rehearsal for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Airshow on Friday. Pictured are U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Cory Christiansen, Marine Master Sgt. Jeff Duncan, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Puma.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Crowds gathered at Midway Par 3 golf course to watch the Blue Angels Wings Over Myrtle Beach performance on Saturday. April, 28, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
First Tee Coach Vincent Meyers instructs Danieyah Hemingway, 10, on putting at the First Tee Coastal Carolinas After School Program at Crown Park Golf Club in Loris, S.C. on May 4, 2018.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach Bike Week kicked into high gear Murrells Inlet area venues on Friday evening. May 17, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Atlantic Beach Bikefest gets underway on Friday afternoon with bikers streaming into the Grand Strand’s historical black beach. Families camp in the surrounding neighborhood watching the traffic and vendors sell their wares on the streets. Friday, May 25, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikefest got into full gear in Myrtle Beach on Saturday as visitors cruised on bikes, played in the sand, and walked between barricades on Ocean Boulevard. Saturday, May 26, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
A large Loggerhead Sea Turtle with Debilitatetd Turtle Syndrome rests on the shore between 65th and 66th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Friday. Rescuers worked with the South Carolina United Sea Turtle Enthusiasts to save the turtle. It was then transported to the Sea Turtle Care Center at the Charleston Aquarium.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
A bicycle lays in the median along Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach Thursday after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle Thursday, on 41st Avenue North and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. A person riding the bicycle was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Soldiers from the United States Army Special Operations parachute down into the ocean from Blackhawk helicopters near 27th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon. Tourists and locals gathered on the beach to witness the event.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Officers take part in an exercise during active shooter training at Socastee Elementary School Thursday. Members of the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, the Aynor Police Department and U.S. Security Associates all participated.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Coastal Carolina freshman tight end Jonathan Elder catches a pass as the Chanticleers held their first fall practice on Friday, Aug. 3 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Michael and Aissa Richards walk their dogs Sassy, Sadie and Cena on Conway’s Riverwalk past the Bonfire restaurant on Thursday evening. Aug, 16 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Leah Collins, 30-days sober, writes out a “gratitude list” as part of her therapy at the ‘Recovery Ranch’. Leah was homeless before finding her place in a tent on the Loris farm, “The first time in my life I’m listening to somebody because I feel safe here,” she said, “and I’ve never felt safe.” Around 30 recovering addicts live in tents and trailers around a farm in Loris that the residents have dubbed the “Recovery Ranch.” Trying to overcome of their drug addictions, the residents contribute by doing chores and caring for the 10 horses, six goats and 30 chickens on the property. Aug 24, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
A resident at a sober home called ‘Recovery Ranch’ tends to one of the horses on the property. Around 30 recovering addicts live in tents and trailers around a farm in Loris that the residents have dubbed the “Recovery Ranch.” Trying to overcome of their drug addictions, the residents contribute by doing chores and caring for the 10 horses, six goats and 30 chickens on the property. Aug 24, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Residents of the Recovery Ranch gather in a circle to pray prior to the daily group meeting held outside under the pecan trees. Around 30 recovering addicts live in tents and trailers around a farm in Loris that the residents have dubbed the “Recovery Ranch.” Trying to overcome of their drug addictions, the residents contribute by doing chores and caring for the 10 horses, six goats and 30 chickens on the property. Sep 04, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior running back Jermani Green prepares to charge into the end zone against the Socastee Braves at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Coastal Carolina senior running back Marcus Outlow breaks through the UAB defense for a touchdown Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Coastal defeated UAB 47-24.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Surfers take advantage of the waves in Garden City Beach as Hurricane Florence approaches the coast. The storm is expected make landfall Thursday evening.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
The Fanalli family of Little River take refuge in the North Myrtle Beach High School gymnasium on Thursday. As Hurricane Florence approached on Thursday afternoon 470 people had checked into the shelter at North Myrtle Beach High School with more evacuees expected as conditions worsen. Thursday, September 13, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Williams family off Collins Road in Longs rapidly removed their belongings trying to keep their mattresses dry. Water began flooding the small community of Longs late in the week touching some homes that did not expect to suffer the flood’s wrath. September 21, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Jimmy Poston holds a sunfish caught by hand in the flood waters of a front yard on Bay Rd. in Brittons Neck. Residents of Brittons Neck in Marion County are nearing the crest the flooding from the Little Pee Dee River on Saturday, but many are concerned that the flooding Great Pee Dee will increase damage to their community. Sept. 22, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
S.C. Highway 22 is flooded between SC-90 and SC-905 on Saturday. An officer with the S.C. State Highway Patrol marks the water level to compare against previous days. The blocked road has traffic snarled around Conway, S.C. and the Waccamaw River continues to rise past record levels. Sept. 22, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Maura Walbourne sits in the front of a canoe looking in at her flooded Long Avenue home as David Covington wades through the wreckage. The Sherwood Drive area of Conway, S.C., began to look like a lake on Sunday as homes were submerged deeper than ever in flood waters that have already set historic records. Sept. 22, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
David Covington moves floating floor boards out of his path inside his flooded Long Avenue home on Sunday. The Sherwood Drive area of Conway, S.C., began to look like a lake on Sunday as homes were submerged deeper than ever in flood waters that have already set historic records. Sept. 22, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Waccamaw River at Conway crested Wednesday at well over 21 feet flooding many downtown homes. Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
AmeriCorps volunteers from across the United States assist in mucking out the home of Joey Tyler on Sherwood Drive on Monday. The many volunteers that are helping with flood victims are organized under the Waccamaw VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters.) October 1 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Martin Quandt (77) looks over his flooded home in the Rosewood community where water crossed his sandbag barriers and overtook his home. While much of the Rosewood community in Socastee in still under water from Hurricane Florence’s flooding, a few residents were able to return to assess the damage and begin cleaning on Tuesday. October 2, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Ben Owens, a member of Victoria Chapel Holiness Church looks out over the wet sanctuary after flooding from Hurricane Florence entered the Bucksport, SC church. Flooding along Bucksport Road finally receded enough on Wednesday for residents to get a first look at their flooded homes. Wednesday. October 3, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Florence police officers mourn at a makeshift memorial following a candlelight vigil for Sgt. Terrence Carraway who was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Florence, SC. Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Heather Elvis’ sister, Morgan Elvis, hugs a friend before the Tammy Moorer trial resumes on Thursday. Moorer is being tried for kidnapping and conspiracy in relation to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
North Myrtle Beach resident Anita Herring’s bed can be seen burning through the window of a condominium in the Havens neighborhood of Barefoot Landing Thursday.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Tammy Moorer hugs her children Tuesday after receiving a sentence of 30 years in prison. Moorer was found guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy related to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Washington Redskins cornerback and Coastal Carolina alum Josh Norman celebrates with a friend at Brooks Stadium Saturday after making a large donation to the university. Coastal announced they would be naming their field house the “Marrio & Josh Norman Field House.”
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
A car was found submerged in Anchor Marina in North Myrtle Beach after leaving the road and crashing through a fence late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Divers searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no body was found before the car was towed from the water. Nov. 7, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Ivy Vanstone, 2, swings from her mother’s arms on the field before the start of the 2018 Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert Sunday at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Loris native Warrick McZeke performs during the Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark Sunday.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
A rescue diver gives the thumbs up signal after inspecting an airplane that crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing at Myrtle Beach International Airport Monday.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach junior quarterback Luke Doty warms up Friday at Williams-Brice Stadium as the Myrtle Beach Seahawks take on the Greer Yellow Jackets in the S.C. Class 4A state championship game.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach sophomore defensive back T.J. Auston celebrates with teammate Marcus Grissett after intercepting a pass in the first quarter of the S.C. Class 4A state championship game against Greer at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia Friday. .
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson receives a Gatorade bath after the Seahawks clinched the win Friday at Williams-Brice Stadium over the Greer Yellow Jackets in the S.C. Class 4A state championship game.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyd’s coach Donnie Kiefer prays with his team following his class 1A State Championship win with a score of 26-20 (final) at Charles W. Johnson stadium in Columbia, S.C. Dec 07, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
A seal washed ashore on the Myrtle Beach coast the week before Christmas. Authorities were called about the marine animal that appeared on the Grand Strand beach at 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com