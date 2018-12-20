Savannah’s Playground getting $400,000 expansion

Savannah’s Playground is about to get a little bit bigger.

Located in The Market Common, the area is considered an “enabling park,” designed to meet the needs of disabled children.

Now, it’s getting a $400,000 expansion.

Included in that is new playground equipment like a “We Go Round,” which can spin two wheelchairs at once, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Governments Facebook page.

According to the post, the ride was donated by Carolina Parks and Play, making it the second one installed anywhere.

The second phase will also include a fence around the ponds. Construction is expected to be complete in about two months.

The park originally opened in 2016 as a $1.5 million project.

It consists of an early childhood playground, a school-age playground, an interactive playground, a harmony musical park with percussive instruments that can be played, challenge ropes and swing sets.

Savannah’s Playground is named after Savannah Thompson who has Williams Syndrome. The Williams Syndrome Association describes it as a genetic condition that can cause cardiovascular disease, developmental delays and learning disabilities.

In 2017, the park won the 2017 Excellence Award presented by the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association.