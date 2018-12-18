Local

Why isn’t the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk all lit up for Christmas?

By Megan Tomasic

December 18, 2018 10:15 AM

The Sun News file photo
The Sun News file photo

The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk isn’t lit up for Christmas this year.

According to a post on the MarshWalk of Murrells Inlet Facebook page, the Wonderland of Lights was canceled due to affects from Hurricane Florence, flooding and other circumstances.

The event was going to run Nov. 17 to Dec. 31, with string lights illuminating the MarshWalk, and the bars and restaurants separately decorating. Holiday music was to be synced to the lights.

The event is still planned for next year. According to the Facebook post, Taste of the MarshWalk is still planned for January.

Volunteers from the Murrells Inlet Fishing Charters attempt to capture goats on "Goat Island" as Hurricane Irma nears landfall in 2018.

By

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

local

local

local

local

Megan Tomasic

Coastal Cities Reporter Megan Tomasic joined The Sun News in 2016 after graduating from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and English. Focusing on North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, Tomasic also has a hand in reporting on Horry-Georgetown Technical College and environmental reporting on beaches. Tomasic has won a S.C. Press Association award for breaking-news reporting after a fire broke out in Cherry Grove during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

  Comments  

things to do