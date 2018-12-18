Why isn’t the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk all lit up for Christmas?

The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk isn’t lit up for Christmas this year.

According to a post on the MarshWalk of Murrells Inlet Facebook page, the Wonderland of Lights was canceled due to affects from Hurricane Florence, flooding and other circumstances.

The event was going to run Nov. 17 to Dec. 31, with string lights illuminating the MarshWalk, and the bars and restaurants separately decorating. Holiday music was to be synced to the lights.

The event is still planned for next year. According to the Facebook post, Taste of the MarshWalk is still planned for January.