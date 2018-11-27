Bah, bah goats: Four-legged Murrells Inlet islanders tucked away for the season

Bah, bah Murrells Inlet goats.

The goats are officially off the island for the winter — a task that proved difficult for at least one goat.

A video posted by Express Watersports shows one goat being chased into the water as two men attempted to put the goats on a boat to take them to a farm for the winter.

In the end the goat was caught and taken to the boat.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Each winter the goats are taken to Osprey Marina for the winter, avoiding the cold temperatures for a couple of months.

But this year, two new goats have to be transferred after they moved to the island over the summer.

“They’re normally born about right before we put them out there,” Al Hitchcock, owner of Drunken Jack’s, said in May. “Today I noticed they were playing with each other, like kids. The first couple of days all they were doing were eating and sleeping. You’d see them for a couple of minutes and then they’d disappear.”

Goats were first sent to the island for the summer to help with undergrowth. Now, five adult goats along with the two babies live there. The goats have benches and a their own little condo to help them hide from any rain or rising water.

The goats will move back to the island in the spring.