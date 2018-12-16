‘We do not know why’: More dead birds found in NMB, discrepancy on total deceased

More dead birds were found on the beach in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday and local and state officials are still trying to determine the cause.

There’s also a discrepancy over just how many dead birds were found Saturday, when estimates ranged from several to “dozens” or even “hundreds.”

“The bottom line is that birds perished and were found on our beach, and as of this writing we do not know why,” North Myrtle Beach officials said via email Sunday morning.

A day after North Myrtle Beach officials refuted social media postings indicating there were “dozens” or even “hundreds” of dead birds found on the beach, the city said that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported finding 30 on Saturday. North Myrtle Beach also noted that its beach patrol had found 10 more birds Sunday — a pelican that was barely alive and seagulls that had died.

“SCDNR was contacted and will take the birds,” the email said.

The city reiterated Sunday that there is no evidence to support social media posts suggesting that the bird deaths have been due to a diesel spill emanating from the beach renourishment dredge vessel located off the shore.

“No fuel spill has been identified offshore or onshore,” the city said. “There is no exterior evidence that any of the dead birds found to date were contaminated by a fuel spill.”

North Myrtle Beach officials acknowledged that the renourishment dredge vessel was no longer offshore as of Sunday morning. However, the city said, it left because its work here is done, not because it “escaped town” or “fled” because it did something wrong as some have read into the situation.

“The contractor’s work replacing sand lost to Hurricane Irma is complete, and the vessel is now working offshore in the Arcadian Shores area of Horry County doing that part of the overall beach renourishment project,” the email said.

The vessel is scheduled to return in the spring for more work, the city said.

“As planned, the contractor will return to North Myrtle Beach next spring to replace sand lost during Hurricane Florence,” the email said. “Initially, the contractor was to have combined both projects into one but renourishment work in Myrtle Beach was significantly delayed, pushing Hurricane Florence sand replacement work for North Myrtle Beach into spring.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and beach renourishment contractors worked together over the weekend in hopes of finding an explanation for the dead birds, the city said. North Myrtle Beach will continue to work with those agencies in order to find answers, the email states.

Meanwhile, necropsies — similar to human autopsies — are being performed on some of the birds in order to help find answers.