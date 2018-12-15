NMB officials respond to rumors of oil spill, the number of dead birds on beach

North Myrtle Beach officials shot down some of the rumors flying around on social media about the dead birds seen on the beach Saturday.
The city sent an email Saturday evening stating that two pelicans and another unidentified type of bird were found dead at one location and several other other unidentified dead birds were found at another spot. However, NMB officials said social media posts referring to “hundreds” or “dozens” of dead birds on the beach are “not correct,” according to the email.
The city also refuted social media posts suggesting that the bird deaths are due to a diesel spill emanating from the beach renourishment dredge vessel located off the shore, saying that there is no confirmation of any such spill nor bird deaths associated with one, the email says.
The U.S. Coast Guard, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and beach renourishment contractors are working together to explore the situation, the email states.
None of the agencies are aware of any fuel leaks at this time and there is no sheen on the water or other evidence to suggest a fuel leak, according to the email.
The pelicans have been sent off for a necropsy, similar to a human autopsy, in an effort to better understand why they died, the email states.
